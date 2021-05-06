﻿Trade fair brings locally sourced Ilocos products in one shop

About 37 home-grown entrepreneurs from various parts of Ilocos Norte showcased their creatively crafted handicrafts and other locally sourced products in a summer trade fair of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) held at the Robinsons Mall activity center in San Nicolas town from May 6-10, 2021.

The “Partuat ni Kailokuan” summer trade fair, dubbed as “Locally Sourced”, features a variety of food and non-food products that locally produced in the province but are globally competitive.

These include houseware and decor, wearables and fashion items, gifts and souvenirs, fresh and processed food, wellness products and many more.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, San Nicolas town Mayor Alfredo Valdez, who is hosting the event this year in partnership with the biggest shopping center here, has lauded the DTI and the participating micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for their continuing efforts to push for economic recovery.

“We thank the DTI for organizing this event which manifests the success of our MSMEs. It is not only helping our producers, it is also helping us, consumers,” said Valdez citing he still prefers to shop in a physical store rather than shopping online.

With the assistance of the DTI and other concerned government agencies, MSMEs here are slowly making their presence felt in the online market, aside from holding trade fairs to expand their market reach.

Exhibitors have undergone rigorous product development through seminars and trainings on market strategies and product design, among others.

DTI also aims that through trade fairs, more groups and individuals will be encouraged to do business also.

In her speech, Provincial Director Rosario Quodala reiterated that MSMEs play a vital role in local employment generation and economic development, hence, they never ceased to enhance their capacity to grow.

Aside from the various products offered at the trade fair, the DTI also prepared free seminars and craft demonstrations at the venue.

Among these include a seminar on business registration, orientation on the small business Bayanihan CARES program, a collateral-free and interest-free loan assistance to MSMES of up to PHP5 million, basic bookkeeping for small businesses and craft demos on table handloom weaving and coconut shellcraft, among others.

For those who could not attend the trade fair, the featured products are also available online at https://shopin.ph. Senators laud PCG stand on West PH Seaz

Source: Philippines News Agency