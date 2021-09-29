﻿Track PhilID delivery status via PHLPost website

Philippine Identification (PhilID) card registrants who have completed Steps 1 (demographic) and 2 (biometrics) of the application may track the status of delivery through the website of the Philippine Post (PHLPost).

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) posted recently that it has been receiving queries regarding the delivery of their PhilID cards.

Registrants must check the link http://tracking.phlpost.gov.ph/, enter the transaction number in the transaction slip that was provided in Step 2, and click on “Track”.

“If there is no result, it means your National ID is still in process,” the PSA posted on September 15.

PHLPost will deliver the National ID for free to the address provided by the applicant.

“If you’re not at home, you can leave an authorization letter, a copy of your ID, and the transaction slip,” the PSA advised.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) prints the PhilID cards and endorses them to PHLPost for door-to-door delivery

As of August, the BSP has already dispatched 3,036,747 cards, with 1,048,255 of them already delivered.

A total of 30,043,249 Filipinos have registered for the PhilID as of September 15.

PhilSys transaction slip (Courtesy of PhilSys)

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency