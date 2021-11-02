﻿Tourism sector braces for Zambo City’s ‘bakuna bubble’

The city tourism office is intensifying the vaccination of workers in tourism-related establishments as the sector readies for the implementation of the “bakuna bubble” here.

In a “bakuna bubble,” social gatherings of people in events such as weddings, birthdays, and baptismal ceremonies are allowed, provided they are all fully vaccinated.

The preparation comes as Sarita Sebastian, city tourism officer, announced Monday that 95 percent of the workers in the local accommodation sector have been fully vaccinated since the vaccination rollout in this city in March this year.

Sebastian also said workers in beach resorts are 80 percent fully vaccinated.

The tourism sector includes those in the accommodation sector, resorts and restaurants, and travel and tour agencies.

“The city will continue to accelerate vaccination rollout among workers in the tourism sector in preparation for the implementation of ‘bakuna bubble’ in the days to come,” she said.

Sebastian said a total of 266,415 travelers arrived or passed through this city amid the restriction brought by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic that was declared in March last year.

Of the number, she said 185,058 were authorized persons outside of residence (APORs); 72,606 were returning residents; while 8,751 others were homecoming overseas Filipino workers.

Meanwhile, the tourism officer has requested the city social welfare office to provide more assistance to the 350 workers of inland and beach resorts who have been financially affected by the implementation of the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

Sebastian said the workers come from at least 20 licensed inland and beach resorts that have been ordered to temporarily cease operation due to the prevailing health crisis.

This city has been placed under MECQ since October 16 due to the surge in the cases of Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News Agency