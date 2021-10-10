﻿Top wanted NPA commander nabbed in DavSur

Joint police and military operatives here nabbed a wanted high-ranking leader of the communist New Peoples’ Army (NPA) in a coordinated operation conducted in Davao del Sur, police here reported Monday afternoon.

Major Marvin Crisma, chief of Magpet police, identified the suspect as Elizaberto Jaictin alias Donker, 43, of Sitio San Roque, Amabel here.

According to the police, Jaictin is a field commander of the NPA’s Guerilla Front 53 operating here and in the adjacent town of Sulop in Davao del Sur.

“The suspect is also the most wanted person listed here in our municipality”, he said.

He added that Jaictin claimed to be “inactive” in the communist organization.

Armed with a warrant of arrest, the Magpet police, together with the North Cotabato police’s Special Action Force (SAF), the Sulop police and the military’s 72nd Infantry Battalion, nabbed the suspect around 2 p.m. Saturday in Purok 3, Barangay Laperas, Sulop, Davao del Sur.

The suspect had been charged with violation of Presidential Decree 1866 as amended by Republic Act 8294 and RA 9516 – the illegal possession, manufacture, acquisition of firearms, ammunition, or explosive – with criminal case number 5920-2021 dated January 11, 2021, issued by Judge Herelinda Molina-Diaz of the Regional Trial Court Branch 61 in Kidapawan City.

A search warrant issued against Jaictin in his house in Barangay Amabel here in January yielded a live hand grenade and assorted ammunition.

However, the suspect was not around at that time.

Crisma said it was only on Saturday when the suspect was chanced upon by the joint tracking team at his hideout in Barangay Laperas.

“The suspect was surprised and was not able to resist the arresting team,” Crisma said.

The arrest was the result of the collaborative effort of the law enforcement agencies, he added.

The suspect is currently locked up at the municipal police station here while waiting for a commitment order from the court.

Source: Philippines News Agency