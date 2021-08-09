﻿Top pusher, not PDEA agent, slain in Camarines

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Monday issued a warning against fake news after a recent anti-drug operation resulted in the death of an unscrupulous individual who introduced himself as a PDEA agent.

PDEA Director General Wilkins M. Villanueva identified the slain suspect as Noel Vasquez y Santander, 32, a resident of Barangay San Jose, Bombon, Camarines Sur.

On Aug. 2, the elements of Bombon Municipal Police Station conducted a buy-bust operation at around 11:40 p.m. against Vasquez in Zone 1 of Barangay San Jose that led to an armed confrontation and the death of the suspect.

According to the local police, Vasquez is included in the watch list of drug personalities and was the biggest source of illegal drugs in his hometown and adjacent municipalities.

Vasquez’s modus operandi was to introduce himself as a PDEA agent to intimidate his competitors as well as cohorts in the illegal drug trade.

Under the PDEA National Drug Information System (NDIS), Vasquez was listed as a drug surrenderer of Barangay Liboton, Naga City, Camarines Sur.

“Falsely representing a person of authority is a serious crime punishable by law. People like Vasquez who are openly doing their illicit activities lead to erosion of trust and confidence in PDEA. Ito ang mahirap. Mag-trabaho man kami ng mahusay, napapasama pa rin kami sa mata ng publiko (This is the hard part. Even if we work hard, we are still bad in the public eye),” Villanueva said.

Villanueva urged the public to remain vigilant and verify from the nearest PDEA Office those people who pose as PDEA agents.

“Maari din po kayong magsumbong sa pamamagitan ng ‘Isumbong Mo Kay Wilkins!’ Facebook page o di kaya pwede po kayong tumawag o mag-text sa aming mga (You can also file complaints through ‘Isumbong Mo Kay Wilkins!’ Facebook page or call or text in our) hotline numbers 09953547020 at 09310278212,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency