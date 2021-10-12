﻿Top NegOcc, Bacolod City execs renew commitment to support PNP

Top officials of Negros Occidental and this provincial capital have expressed their continuing support to the Philippine National Police (PNP) as they welcomed PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar during his command visit to the province and the city over the weekend.

During his two-day stay here, Eleazar was the guest of honor in separate events hosted by the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCPPO) and the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

“This is an honor and, for the record, this is the first time ever that an incumbent PNP chief visited the Bacolod City Government Center,” Mayor Evelio Leonardia, who met with Eleazar during the latter’s courtesy call, said in a statement on Monday.

Both Leonardia and Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran welcomed the country’s top cop at the steps of the Government Center.

The mayor said he assured Eleazar of the continued support of the city government to the BCPO, and the PNP chief also thanked him for his assistance to the city police.

Leonardia said he discussed with Eleazar the need for increased police visibility in Bacolod amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“One of the main issues that I relayed to him (Eleazar) and Col. (Thomas Joseph) Martir (acting BCPO director), is that police visibility is very important, especially that there is still a surge in Covid-19 cases. We need to strictly implement basic health protocols,” he added.

Before visiting the BCPO headquarters and the Government Center, Eleazar inspected one of the police stations here.

“I saw that the station was neat inside and out. This reflects on the discipline of our police, which we know will be appreciated by our citizens,” he said.

On Saturday, Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer, with provincial police director Col. Romy Palgue, led officials in the province in welcoming the PNP chief in rites held at Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano Sr. here.

In his message, Lacson underscored the synergy and sound collaborative partnership between the provincial government and local government units (LGUs) with the police.

“It is my honor to welcome you to the province. Your presence today will definitely inspire and boost the confidence and morale of our troops here in Negros Occidental, given the complexity and challenges of their present task,” the governor told Eleazar.

At the NOCPPO headquarters, Eleazar lead the unveiling of the Kapanalig Oval and Recognition Wall and witnessed the presentation of the PNP equipment donated and loaned by the LGUs in the province.

In both events organized by the NOCPPO and the BCPO, he also led the awarding of outstanding police personnel and the giving of certificates of appreciation to various private individuals and groups which have provided support to the PNP.

Source: Philippines News Agency