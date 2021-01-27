﻿Top drug suspect nabbed in Sibugay town

-Police arrested the “top 7 priority target” drug personality in the Zamboanga Sibugay town of Ipil, an official said Tuesday.

Capt. Edwin Duco, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) information officer, identified the suspect as Jayson Generoso Carpila, 23, who was arrested in a buy-bust around 2:30 p.m. Monday in Barangay Poblacion, Ipil.

Carpila yielded some PHP5,000 worth of suspected shabu packed in two heat-sealed plastic sachets, a motorcycle, and PHP500 marked money, Duco said.

Duco said Carpila would be charged with the violation of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News agency