﻿Top drug personality falls in northern Negros

The top drug personality in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental was apprehended by joint police operatives in that northern Negros city on Tuesday night.

Suspect Joemarie Marabe, 27, a high-value individual, has been tagged as the number one target on illegal drugs by the San Carlos City Police Station.

A resident of Campo Siete, Barangay 5, Marabe is operating as a member of the Virtucio drug gang under the Macadatu and Bacus sub-group, police records showed.

Lt. Roby Aurita, deputy for administration of San Carlos City Police Station, told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Wednesday that the suspect, considered an elusive drug personality, was spotted by an asset, prompting the arresting officers to serve his arrest warrant and apprehend him along F.C. Ledesma Avenue, Barangay Palampas around 6 p.m.

“He cooperated and did not resist arrest,” Aurita said.

She added that the San Carlos City police force scored a major accomplishment in the arrest of Marabe, who served as a “middleman” for small-time drug personalities.

“We are expecting that his transactions will stop with his arrest, but we will not stop monitoring other individuals, particularly those on our watchlist,” she said.

Marabe has a standing warrant of arrest for sale of dangerous drugs or violation of Article II, Section 5 (a) Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, with no recommended bail, issued by Acting Presiding Judge Reginald Fuentebella of Regional Trial Court Branch 59 on June 11, 2021.

The operation was conducted by joint personnel of San Carlos City Police Station led by Lt. Rodney Sarona, and 2nd Mobile Platoon, Negros Occidental Provincial Mobile Force Company headed by Lt. Junso Disierto.

Source: Philippines News Agency