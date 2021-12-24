﻿To send or not to send? What relief goods can be airlifted

As bayanihan continues to help the victims of Typhoon Odette, low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) on Thursday shared some pointers on how to pack the relief goods properly, as well as guidelines on what can and cannot be airlifted.

“We have been getting numerous requests to ship relief goods to areas hit by ‘Odette’. We are doing our best to accommodate all requests to help the provinces and communities, which need supplies,” CEB chief, Corporate Affairs Officer Michael Ivan Shau, said in a statement.

According to CEB, the following are allowed in their aircraft, subject to some conditions:

• Isopropyl or ethyl alcohol – CEB will only accept those from certified shippers or forwarders as this is flammable liquid;

• Solar panel – must also come from certified shippers or forwarders as it contains radionucleotides or chemicals;

• Drinking water – jugs of six liters, five gallons, or one gallon should be in boxes so the staff could place them safely in the cargo space. Bottled water should be packed in boxes, too;

• Sacks of rice – should be in boxes or jack wrapped before delivery at the cargo warehouse;

• Clothes, grocery products should be packed in boxes;

• Frozen meat – frozen beef, chicken, and beef are allowed but subject to Bureau of Quarantine requirements. Frozen pork and other pork products are prohibited by Cebu province, according to CEB; and

• Medicines, vitamin supplements – over-the-counter medicines, prescription medicines, and vitamins carried by passengers are allowed. If intended for cargo, CEB requires coordination with Cargo Sales for documentation requirements.

Meanwhile, the following are not allowed in the aircraft:

• Genset – Its content is considered dangerous goods. Even if the genset is empty, CEB is unable to accept it due to safety provisions and concerns about possible traces of oil and gas. If no traces of fume, the genset may be accepted in general cargo;

• Uninterruptible power supply; and

• Power banks are also not allowed for check-in.

CEB said it also discourages the bringing of live animals, seafood, fruits, and vegetables during this period due to logistical constraints to and from the destination.

The carrier has been transporting relief goods to Cebu since December 18 and has been mounting humanitarian flights for stranded individuals from provinces that were greatly affected by “Odette”.

AirAsia Philippines announced Thursday it has already flown various relief goods from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, as well as different non-government organizations.

Priority areas are remote areas in Bohol, Cebu, Puerto Princesa, Bacolod, and Cagayan de Oro.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines also mounted a relief drive for employees affected by the recent typhoon.

Source: Philippines News Agency