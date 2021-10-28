﻿TNT zaps Magnolia for 3-1 Finals lead

TNT moved to within a win from reclaiming the PBA Philippine Cup championship after walloping Magnolia, 106-89, in Game 4 of the finals at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga on Wednesday night.

The Tropang Giga broke away from the Hotshots in the second quarter, outscoring them, 33-15, to break a 24-all tie at the end of the first quarter and turn it into a 57-39 halftime lead.

Magnolia still tried to play catch-up in the second half, but TNT found ways to preserve the win.

Mikey Williams had a late explosion and finished with 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting, two rebounds, and seven assists to lead the Tropang Giga, who now have a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Jayson Castro added 12 points on 4-of-6 field goals, one rebound, one assist, and one block.

Troy Rosario played through a fractured left pinkie and a spinal shock he suffered in Game 3 on Sunday night and had five points, three rebounds, one assist, and one block as his team can finish off the Hotshots in Game 5 on Friday night.

Fresh from being named the Best Player of the Conference earlier in the night, Calvin Abueva put up 28 markers, six boards, two dimes, and two swipes off the bench for Magnolia, which now needs to sweep the next three games to steal the championship from TNT.

