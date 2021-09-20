﻿TNT whips Alaska, caps elims round on top

TNT ended its elimination-round campaign in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup with a 103-85 rout of Alaska at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga on Saturday night.

The Tropang Giga pounced on a weary Aces side right from the get-go, holding them to just 15 points in the first quarter even as they slowly pulled away the rest of the way, capping the win with a 35-point fourth quarter.

After struggling in recent games, RR Pogoy finally got his offensive rhythm back as he led TNT, the top seed entering the quarterfinals which will take place in two weeks, with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting, four rebounds, and two assists.

Poy Erram added 17 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and three blocks off the bench as TNT finished the prelims at 10-1.

Abu Tratter made 12 points and hauled down nine boards for Alaska, which fell to 3-5.

The Aces are coming off an 89-75 win against Barangay Ginebra on Friday night and will cap a grueling three-night stretch on Sunday night against the Terrafirma Dyip.

The scores:

TNT 103 – Pogoy 18, Erram 17, M. Williams 12, Williams 12, Alejandro 11, Reyes 9, Marcelo 7, Rosario 5, Exciminiano 3, Mendoza 3, Heruela 2, Castro 2, Javier 2, Khobuntin 0, Montalbo 0.

ALASKA 85 – Tratter 12, Casio 11, Marcelino 9, Banal 9, Digregorio 8, Brondial 8, Browne 7, Herndon 5, Ahanmisi 5, Adamos 4, Teng 4, Ebona 3, Ilagan 0, Stockton 0, Publico 0.

Quarters: 22-15, 49-37,68-56, 103-85

Source: Philippines News Agency