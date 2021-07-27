﻿TNT returns to action vs. ROS

After being placed in isolation due to positive coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases, TNT will return to action on Friday.

The Philippine Basketball Association announced on Tuesday that the Tropang Giga will face the Rain Or Shine Elasto Painters in their comeback game.

The game, however, is a change in both teams’ schedules as they were initially to face off on Sunday.

Instead, TNT will take on NorthPort in the first game of the Sunday triple-header at 2 p.m. and ROS will battle Terrafirma in the nightcap at 7 p.m.

San Miguel and Ginebra will still face off in the second game at 4:35 p.m.

In effect, the initially scheduled clash between the Batang Pier and the Magnolia Hotshots has been postponed.

Meanwhile, NorthPort’s Friday match against Ginebra will now be the third game of the triple-header at 6 p.m.

This will be both teams’ first match-up since swapping Christian Standhardinger for Greg Slaughter during the offseason.

The PBA will announce the new dates of the NorthPort-Magnolia game and another postponed match-up between TNT and NLEX at a later date.

On the other hand, the three games scheduled for Wednesday will push through as they should.

San Miguel guns for its third straight win against slumping Blackwater at 12:30 p.m., ROS battles Alaska at 3 p.m., and Phoenix takes on Meralco at 6 p.m.

