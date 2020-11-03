﻿TNT clobbers NorthPort to zero in on QF spot

Talk ‘N Text moved closer to a spot in the Philippine Basketball Association quarterfinals after drubbing NorthPort, 112-87, on Tuesday night at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center.

The Tropang Giga romped the Batang Pier from wire to wire, quickly opening a 30-13 lead after the first quarter and never looking back from there.

Ray-Ray Parks led TNT, which moved up to 6-1, with 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting, 10 rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

RR Pogoy added 15 markers, two boards, five dimes, and three steals.

Kelly Nabong put up 17 points and three rebounds off the bench for NorthPort, which dropped to 1-5.

Chris Standhardinger added a double-double of 15 markers and 12 caroms with two dimes and one steal.

Box Scores:

TNT 112-Parks 22, Pogoy 15, Rosario 14, Washington 11, Vosotros 11, Reyes 9, Erram 8, De Leon 7, Castro 7, Flores 4, Semerad 2, Montalbo 2, Enciso 0, Carey 0, Alejandro 0

NorthPort 87-Nabong 17, Standhardinger 15, Cruz 14, Taha 8, Lanete 8, Subido 8, Manganti 6, Elorde 4, Guinto 3, Ferrer 2, Revilla 2

Quarterscores: 30-13, 54-30, 90-55, 112-87

Source: Philippines News Agency