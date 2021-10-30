﻿TNT claims PBA PH Cup against Magnolia

TNT claimed the PBA Philippine Cup championship after finishing off Magnolia with a 94-79 Game 5 win on Friday night at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

From a 10-12 deficit, the Tropang Giga launched an 11-0 run that gave them a 21-12 advantage and never looked back to clinch the season-opening conference, 4-1.

The Tropang Giga stretched their lead to as much as 25 points, 88-63, early in the fourth quarter.

Finals Most Valuable Player Mikey Williams led TNT, which won its first PBA title in six years, with 24 points, four rebounds, four assists, and one steal while RR Pogoy added 19 points, three rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

Ian Sangalang put up 18 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal for Magnolia. (PNA)

The scores :

TNT 94 – M. Williams 24, Pogoy 19, Castro 10, Rosario 9, Reyes 9, Khobuntin 8, Montalbo 7, Erram 7, K. Williams 1, Heruela 0, Exciminiano 0, Alejandro 0.

MAGNOLIA 79 – Sangalang 18, Abueva 14, Ahanmisi 11, Barroca 10, Lee 7, Dela Rosa 5, Dionisio 5, Reavis 4, Pascual 4, Jalalon 1, Corpuz 0, Melton 0, Brill 0.

Quarters: 21-14, 47-33, 72-53, 94-79

Source: Philippines News Agency