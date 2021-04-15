﻿Tnduay Distillers ramps up overseas expansion

Home-grown liquor company Tanduay Distillers Inc. is strengthening overseas expansion even amid the pandemic.

Tanduay executive vice president Kyle Tan is leading the work on the partnership with leading US beverage wholesaler, Hensley Beverage Company, for its distribution in Arizona.

“Our partnerships have been crucial to our success in the most recent years. It is important that we work with organizations that share our values like Hensley Beverage Company. Like them, Tanduay is a home-grown brand that prioritizes excellence as shown by the quality we put in the craftsmanship of our products,” Tan said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hensley chief sales officer Chad Marston said they expect the Philippine-made rum to have a strong customer following in the state.

“We expect the market to embrace Tanduay rum as a truly unique offering. While Tanduay is massive internationally, it is still relatively new to the United States. Rum is a popular spirit in Arizona and Tanduay will help drive category growth,” Marston said.

It was Tanduay president and chief operating officer Lucio Tan III who nudged his younger brother for partnering with foreign brands and claimed presence abroad.

Tan said it is their vision as the new generation of leaders of the company to make proudly Philippine-made brands recognized around the world.

“Tanduay’s longevity is due to both tradition and innovation. While we have maintained the formulation and distillation process of our award-winning rums for decades, we are also always looking for ways to innovate our distribution channels so we could bring our products to more customers worldwide,” the older Tan said.

It is the young Tans’ goal to continue the vision of their grandfather, chairman Lucio C. Tan and their father, Lucio Tan Jr., to make proudly Philippine-made brands recognized around the world.

Tanduay has already eclipsed rum brands from other countries in terms of sales to emerge as the world’s No. 1 rum for three consecutive years. It has also received numerous awards from prestigious international wines and spirits competitions in the US, China, and Europe.

At present, Tanduay is available in the US states of Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, and the territory of Guam.

It is also available in China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and select cities in Europe.

Meanwhile, another Philippine-grown liquor company Emperador Inc., has recorded significant growth in their sales from the world market.

In 2020, the brandy manufacturer posted growth in countries such as the United Kingdom at 376 percent, Mexico at 44 percent, Canada at 74 percent, and the US at 24 percent, it said in a disclosure.

The two companies attributed goals of conquering foreign markets as their motivation to give jobs for the Filipino workforce at this time of pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency