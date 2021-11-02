﻿Tired of life on the run, NPA rebel yields in Baler

A communist rebel belonging to the Aurora Provincial Committee of the New People’s Army (NPA) has surrendered to government authorities, saying he now wants to live a peaceful life.

Alias “Ka Purong”, a resident of Casiguran town, likewise yielded an M16 rifle with one magazine loaded with 20 rounds of live ammunition to the Philippine Army’s 91st Infantry “Sinagtala” Battalion (IB), 7th Infantry (Kaugnay) Division, and other security forces on Sunday.

In an exclusive interview on Monday, Ka Purong said he’s had enough of a life on the run.

“Gusto ko ng mamuhay ng mapayapa kung kaya’t isinuko ko ang aking baril dahil ayaw kong magtago nito at baka maging mitsa pa ito ng aking buhay (I want to live peacefully that is why I surrendered my firearm because I do not want to keep it as it might even cause my death),” he said.

He encouraged rebels still in hiding to coordinate with authorities.

“Sa aking mga kasamahan, sumuko na kayo habang may gobyernong kumakalinga sa mga naliligaw ng landas. Hindi po ako sinaktan ng mga sundalo bagkus ay malasakit at pagmamahal ang ginawa nila sa akin. Tinutulungan nila akong makapagbagong buhay at binibigyan ng (To my comrades, please surrender while there is a government that takes care of those who went astray. I was not hurt by the soldiers, but rather they showed me concern and love. They are helping me to start a new life and provided) livelihood assistance,” Ka Purong said.

Lt. Col. Reandrew Rubio, commander of the 91st IB, lauded the efforts of 1st Lt. Carlo Omayon Jr. of lead unit Delta Company and other security forces who facilitated the surrender of Ka Purong.

In a statement of Monday, he said the surrender is a result of the continuous Retooled Community Support Program and focused military operations in support of Executive Order No. 70, signed by President Rodrigo Duterte in December 2018 to create the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict that employs a whole-of-nation approach to end communism and institute peace-building initiatives, and the comprehensive dissemination of the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integrated Program.

Ka Purong is under the custody of Delta Company in Barangay Calabuanan here for custodial debriefing and documentation.

The Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The Anti-Terrorism Council also formally designated the National Democratic Front as a terrorist organization on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and separate part” of the CPP-NPA that was created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency