﻿TikTok users urged to promote use of face masks, shields

Governor Daniel R. Fernando on Wednesday urged “TikTok” users, particularly the Bulakenyo youth, to help promote the implementation of the minimum public health protocols, particularly the wearing of face masks and face shields as a measure against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In his message during the provincial government’s launching of the Tulong Pang-Edukasyon sa Bulakenyo Scholarship Program held at the Bulacan Polytechnic College (BPC) in Pandi town, the governor said since the pandemic started last year, Tiktok has been gaining popularity, especially among young people.

He encouraged the students of BPC-Pandi to enjoin netizens in following the measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 through short-form videos circulated in the internet using the social media platform.

Through this, he said the youth or the TikTok users will be able to help the government in its implementation of the guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

“Tayo ay nahaharap sa global health crisis kaya naniniwala ako na malaki ang magiging partisipasyon ninyong mga kabataan para mapigilan ang pagkalat ng coronavirus disease (Covid-19) sa bansa, kaya naman huwag ninyo sayangin ang oras niyo sa pag-TikTok na walang saysay, gawin niyo yan na may kabuluhan (We are facing a global health crisis so I believe that you, the youth, will have a great participation in preventing the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country, so do not waste your time on TikTok that does not make sense, make it meaningful),” Fernando said in an official social media post.

Source: Philippines News Agency