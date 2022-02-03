﻿TIEZA urged to invest more in MisOr

The provincial government of Misamis Oriental is opening its doors to the Tourism Infrastructure Economic Zone Authority (TIEZA) and urging it to invest more in the province.

In an interview on Wednesday, Governor Yevgeny Vicente Emano said the tourism industry can get a boost from more TIEZA investments, on top of existing tourism-related programs in the province.

“I think the related laws (in tourism and industry) are already there, what is needed is the implementation,” he said.

In 2020, TIEZA entered into an agreement with Lanao del Norte-based contractor AJD Construction and Supply for PHP3 million worth of Tourist Assistance Center which will be built in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental.

In its 2021 accomplishment report, TIEZA included in its list of ongoing community-based projects the protected landscape and seascape undertakings between the towns of Initao and Libertad which cost PHP7.26 million.

Another is the Alibuag Spring development project in Barangay Tuka, Medina town, which costs PHP4.29 million.

Emano’s statement came after the 24th commemoration of the ill-fated Cebu Pacific 387 flight on Wednesday where a shrine was built at the crash site in Claveria town, Misamis Oriental.

The shrine was transformed into another tourist destination ideal for campers, where local traders also sell their products.

Meanwhile, the provincial government entered into an agreement with the municipalities of Salay, Claveria, and Lagonglong for the downloading of Support to Barangay Development Program (SBDP) funds at the provincial capitol on January 31.

A memorandum of agreement was signed so that SBDP funds will be given to the recipient municipalities for handing over to beneficiary barangays.

In the fund allotment, Salay was given PHP9.2 million; Claveria – PHP4.12 million; and Lagonglong – PHP2 million.

The SBDP is essential in starting non-infrastructure projects or livelihood projects identified by the barangays to benefit their areas.

The agreement’s provisions focused on providing livelihood support and assistance to farmers, women, youth, and education sectors, among others.

The livelihood projects were carefully planned and considered during the Local and Interior Government’s Retooled Community Support Program in the previous months.

