﻿Tier 1 status in US anti-TIP index tells PH on ‘right track’: DFA

MANILA – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday welcomed the country’s Tier 1 classification in the United States anti-trafficking in persons (TIP) standards, saying it indicates the country’s anti-TIP efforts is on the “right track”.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola said this recognition validates the “whole-of-government efforts” of the DFA and other members of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking.

She said it “affirms the procedures in place in support of interagency coordination towards the provision of appropriate and timely services to our kababayan who are victims of trafficking.”

“Proof of our commitment to combat TIP is our action in Syria. Maintaining our Tier 1 status in this report somehow tells us that we are on the right track and we are in the right,” she added.

In February 2021, 34 trafficking victims staying at the Philippine Embassy shelter were repatriated from Syria. As of June 2021, the shelter in Damascus has been emptied and all wards were repatriated.

The 2021 US TIP report released by the State Department on July 1 stated that the government “fully meets the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking” and that it demonstrates “serious and sustained efforts” during the reporting period.

The report also noted the impact of the pandemic on the government’s anti-trafficking capacity but that it still managed to sustain its efforts and remain on Tier 1.

It recognized the prosecution of more traffickers than the previous reporting period but noted that the country was not able to convict any officials for complicity in trafficking crimes.

The report also said there were fewer victims than the previous reporting period and that resources for law enforcement and specialized services for victims remained inadequate.

In a tweet on July 2, Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy Robert Borje assured that the government “will continue to do our utmost to combat and address TIP.”

‘DFA repatriation’

In the report, the State Department also captured the DFA’s allocation of PHP1 billion (approximately USD20.76 million) for its Assistance to Nationals Fund (ATN), used to cover airfare, meal allowance, shelter, medical care, and other needs of distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

It further cited the DFA’s Legal Assistance Fund (LAF) with an annual allocation of PHP200 million USD4.15 million).

The State Department also took note of the assistance extended to some 2,575 potential victims of human trafficking in 2020, “a significant decrease” compared to previous cases totaling 3,581 victims of trafficking and 4,479 victims of illegal recruitment, as well as the repatriation of 327,511 Filipino workers affected by the pandemic.

In its statement, the DFA said it is redoubling its repatriation efforts amid the ongoing pandemic.

“Following the instruction by President Duterte and as urged by Secretary (Teodoro) Locsin, the DFA is also providing P10,000 reintegration assistance to repatriated distressed overseas Filipinos,” it said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency