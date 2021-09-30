﻿Ticket sold in Cebu wins P36.8-M lotto jackpot

A lone bettor from Cebu bagged the PHP36 million jackpot prize draw of the Lotto 6/42 on Tuesday night.

In an advisory Wednesday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the lucky bettor guessed the winning combination 10-06-02-09-18-29 with a jackpot of PHP36,829,296.20. The ticket was purchased in Samboan, Cebu.

To claim the check, the bettor must go to PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City and present the winning ticket and two ID cards.

Ninety-one other bettors who guessed five out of the six two-digit winning combinations won PHP24,000 each, the PCSO said.

About 2,848 bettors got PHP800 each for getting four of the winning combinations while 32,250 bettors won PHP20 each for guessing three right combinations.

The 6/42 lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Source: Philippines News Agency