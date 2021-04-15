﻿Tguig seniors urge others to help curb Covid-19 thru vax

Senior citizens in Taguig on Wednesday urged their fellow residents to be part of the battle against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) by getting vaccinated.

Suzanna Gomez Pascual, 61, who was inoculated with Sinovac, also lauded the city’s efforts to boost its vaccination drive.

“I would like to part of the solution (In this Covid-19 pandemic), So I will take my vaccine now that I have the opportunity to do so,” she said in Filipino in an interview during the opening of the city’s vaccination site at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura at the Bonifacio Global City.

Pascual also lauded the efficient way she was vaccinated as all possible medical and safety protocols were carried aside from the medical staff being very courteous.

“It is our obligation really to protect each other. We really have to be brave enough to be vaccinated because it’s not only for us for our family but the whole country,” she added.

Meanwhile, her husband Geraldo, 61, admitted that he had apprehensions about getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

However, he said the news of his close friends getting infected with Covid-19 is scarier, prompting him to avail of the city’s vaccination program.

He also lauded the medical personnel’s efficient handling of the vaccination activity.

The Pascual couple was able to register for a vaccination with the help of their son.

Last week, the Department of Health and the Food and Drug Administration allowed the use of Sinovac for senior citizens provided that a stringent evaluation of a person’s health status and exposure risk was conducted.

The SM Aura vaccination site is the city’s seventh vaccination center.

Other vaccination facilities in the city are located at the Western Bicutan National High School, Maharlika Elementary School in Barangay Maharlika, EM’s Signal Village Elementary School in Barangay Central Signal, Lakeshore Complex in Barangay Lower Bicutan, Vista Mall Parking Building in Barangay Calzada and RP Cruz Elementary School in Barangay New Lower Bicutan.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jennifer Lou Lorico – de Guzman head, medical coordinator of the city’s immunization program of Taguig, said the newly-activated vaccination sites will cater to residents residing in Barangays Fort Bonifacio and Pinagsama.

She added that these facilities are capable of vaccinating 1,000 persons daily.

“We are thinking of innovations on having our vaccination hubs more comfortable, more convenient, our vaccination operations are already in the pipeline soon so that we can sustain our goal to protect our constituents,” Lorico-de Guzman said.

As of April 12, Taguig City has already vaccinated a total of 17,375 citizens — 9,445 health workers, 3,503 senior citizens and 4,427 persons with comorbidities.

About 926 of the vaccinated health workers already received their second dose.

The city is also prepared to open the vaccination hubs even on weekends and holidays to boost inoculation and immunize residents as soon as possible since the virus still infects whenever and wherever.

Residents are highly encouraged to enroll in Taguig TRACE to secure their vaccine registration, as this is a part of the city government’s streamlined vaccination process.

They are also encouraged to visit I Love Taguig Facebook Page for more information on how to register to TRACE.

Aside from vaccinating its residents, the city government is also distributing stay-at-home food packs since the first day of the implementation of ECQ, as well as emergency relief assistance for the qualified beneficiaries of the social amelioration program

Source: Philippines News Agency