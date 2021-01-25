﻿TFBM taps Lanao Sur-based CSOs to monitor Marawi rehab

Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) has partnered with a group of various civil society organizations (CSOs) based in Lanao del Sur to closely monitor the rehabilitation efforts in Marawi City.

TFBM chairperson and housing czar Sec. Eduardo del Rosario on Sunday said the move is part of the government’s efforts to fast-track reconstruction projects in the war-torn city.

Del Rosario said CSOs could act as “third-party monitoring” partner of the government in pushing rehabilitation and recovery programs in the city.

Under this partnership, the Lanao del Sur People’s Council (LDSPC) will be allowed to visit Marawi City’s most affected area (MAA) to conduct a regular ocular inspection of the ongoing projects.

“You can make it every 15 days so that you can help us monitor and motivate our implementing agencies to double their efforts,” del Rosario told the CSOs as he initiated a dialogue with the members of LDSPC during his three-day visit to Marawi City last week.

LDSPC is composed of local CSOs based in Lanao Del Sur.

“We should really engage and help each other because we only have one goal, that is to make the rehabilitation of Marawi a success,” he added.

The LDSPC has agreed to designate its member-CSOs to monitor specific projects inside the MAA or the so-called Marawi’s “ground zero.”

The group also vowed to help the government hasten its efforts, particularly by closely monitoring projects slated to be completed this year.

Meanwhile, del Rosario assured that the master development plan for the rehabilitation of Marawi and the recovery of its people remain on track.

Del Rosario also announced that the TFBM will be partnering with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) for a PHP125-million resettlement housing project dedicated to internally displaced persons affected by the Marawi sieg

Source: Philippines News agency