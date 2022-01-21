﻿TESDA offers construction training to rebuild houses in NegOcc

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) will offer scholarships for construction-related training programs to produce force multipliers and to speed up the reconstruction of typhoon-damaged houses in Negros Occidental.

TESDA Regional Director for Western Visayas Jerry G. Tizon, in a phone interview Wednesday, said their central office has already approved the training for 225 slots for Masonry (National Certification) II; Carpentry NC II, with 50 slots; Electrical Installation and Maintenance (EIM) NC II and Shielded Metal Arc Welding NC I with 50 slots each; and Plumbing NC I with 25 slots.

“As soon as the regional qualification map and the funding will be downloaded by the central office we will immediately start with the training intervention. This is also in coordination with the local government units of Sipalay and Kabankalan for them to identify the scholars,” Tizon said, adding that they are looking at the first week of February for the training to start.

He said scholars will be trained to be able to repair their own damaged houses.

The community-based training will be hosted by the provincial team in Kabankalan City but will also accept trainees from the cities of Sipalay and Cadiz.

While on training, scholars will receive a daily allowance of PHP160 that may last from 30 to 40 days depending on the program.

“One good thing here is that we will not only equip them with skills but they can be certified as NC II holders that they can use if they intend to apply in construction-related jobs or establish their own business,” Tizon added.

Meantime, the TESDAmayan continues to assist in the repair of damaged houses in Negros Occidental, particularly in Sipalay City.

TESDAmayan is the agency’s banner program that aims to aid communities affected by any crisis brought about by natural calamities, disasters, or any other untoward incidents which cause displacement.

A composite team of construction-related qualified trainers has been deployed in the Kabankalan area coming from Iloilo provincial and regional offices.

They also adopted a buddy with their regional offices that are unaffected by the typhoon.

“We are fortunate to have augmentation. We are grateful for the assistance provided by Director Archie A. Grande of Region II who sent us an 11-man team of construction-related trainers,” Tizon said.

As of Jan. 18, they have completed the repair of 12 houses in Sipalay.

The materials were donations and also from the owners of the houses being repaired.

The team will also be tapped as additional trainers to augment the teaching personnel of the region.

The regional director added that they have also received instruction from TESDA Secretary Isidro Lapeña to use fallen trees for construction materials.

Tizon said they already proposed to their central office to make a portable mini sawmill to cut woods into lumber.

