﻿TESDA offers 325 scholarship slots for Antiqueños

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Antique provincial office has 325 slots available under its Training for Work Scholarship Program (TWSP).

TESDA Antique provincial director Glenn Murphy said in an interview on Tuesday that they are accepting applications from interested students to avail of the TWSP, which is a short skills training program provided at their provincial center and at the Philippine Call Center Institute (PCCI).

“At the TESDA provincial office in Hamtic, the training being offered are Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW), Electrical Installation and Maintenance (EIM), and Barangay Health Services (BHS),” he said.

The SMAW with National Certificate (NC I) has 25 slots available while the SMAW with NC II has also another 25 slots. The EIM and BHS have 25 slots available each.

“The scholarship has an allocation from TESDA Central Office of PHP3 million,” he said, adding the training varies from 28 days to 34 days depending on the course selected.

Murphy said that aside from the training being offered at the TESDA Provincial Training Center in Hamtic, there are also 225 slots available for those interested to take the Contact Center Services NC II in San Jose de Buenavista.

“The training, which will be for 144 hours, is funded by the Office of Senator Grace Poe with PHP2.4 million,” he said.

The Contact Center Services NC II will be conducted in 10 batches and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Contact Center Services NC II is a short course that will train students in interacting with customers and assisting them with their concerns over the phone.

“Interested students, who are 18 years old and above and had finished their high school, may visit the TESDA Antique Provincial Office so they could avail of the TWSP scholarship,” he said.

He said scholars, aside from the free training and assessment, could avail of the internet allowance and personal protective equipment (PPE) in the amount of PHP500 each and training support fund of PHP160 per day.

Source: Philippines News Agency