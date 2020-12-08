﻿TESDA manpower training center opened in Siargao Island

Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Secretary Isidro Lapeña on Monday led the opening of the Siargao Manpower and Livelihood Training Center in Barangay Osmeña, Dapa in Siargao Island.

Lapeña said the Siargao training center was in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s mandate to TESDA to operationalize training centers in the provinces.

“Siargao is among the areas in the country that were prioritized in the operationalization of training centers, as ordered by the President,” Lapeña said in his speech.

He said a total of 996 plantilla positions for the training centers nationwide are already approved, including those that will be available for the training center in Siargao.

He said TESDA will continue to perform its mandate amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“TESDA is mandated to provide relevant, quality, and accessible technical education and training for the Filipino people,” Lapeña said.

Lapeña was assisted during the activity by Surigao del Norte Gov. Francisco T. Matugas and Surigao del Norte 1st Dist. Rep. Francisco Jose F. Matugas II.

“This project for livelihood and training center was started in 2014 when Gov. Matugas was still the district representative here,” congressman Matugas told the Philippine News Agency on Tuesday.

The younger Matugas said the TESDA training center will boost the manpower skills of residents on the island.

“After we are hit hard by the pandemic, the government first responded to support its citizens through financial assistance which only fed them. Dole-out is always our first response to a crisis but is not sustainable. We need a long-term solution, that is to teach our people to work,” he said.

Through the training center, people will learn relevant skills to transform themselves into productive citizens, he added.

The accessibility of technical education is coursed through the provincial training centers where local residents can easily access different technical training to boost their capabilities.

The opening ceremony was also attended by top TESDA officials in Caraga led by Regional Director Ashary Banto and the chief executives from the nine municipalities of Surigao del Norte

Source: Philippines News agency