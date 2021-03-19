﻿TESDA eyes 1st urban aqua farming training in NCR

Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Secretary Isidro Lapeña on Thursday said the first urban aqua farm training program will soon be implemented in the National Capital Region (NCR).

“As of now, MuntiParLasTaPat ((Muntinlupa, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Taguig and Pateros) District is still in the process of registering the Urban Aqua Farming training program under the No Training Regulation (NTR). Once registered, this would be the first urban aqua farming training program to be registered within NCR,” Lapeña told the Philippine News Agency.

The NTR, he said, refers to the programs registered under Unified TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) Program Registration and Accreditation System (UTPRAS) not yet covered by any appropriate training regulation.

Lapeña said an urban aqua farm inaugurated at the TESDA compound in Bicutan, Taguig City on March 15 is ready for use.

Once the urban aqua farming training program is registered, he said the farm will be used by the trainees and harvests will be shared to nearby communities.

“Considering that we are in a highly urbanized area and we do not have large area to put up a fishery, (TESDA’s) urban aqua farm can be a model for communities in Metro Manila. We have proven that despite the limited space, this kind of project is still possible,” Lapeña said.

TESDA’s urban aqua farm can grow various species such as tilapia.

“This can support a community’s food supply, and can be a possible source of income,” he said.

According to TESDA, its aqua farm was built with one main fountain for the water circulation and other surrounding “mini-fountains” to regulate temperature, humidity and moisture

