﻿TESDA-Cordillera to help Bohol ravaged by Typhoon Odette

A 19-man delegation from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) left for Bohol on Tuesday to help in the whole-of-government recovery effort for the residents affected by Typhoon Odette.

Stephanie Nicole M. Peligman, TESDA-CAR information officer, said the team led by regional director Jeffrey Ian Dy is composed of trainers on carpentry, electrical installation and maintenance, and masonry from the Provincial Training Centers (PTCs) of TESDA Kalinga, TESDA Mt. Province, TESDA Abra, TESDA Apayao, and TESDA Ifugao.

“The team will help the people of Bohol rebuild their homes,” she said in a press statement.

TESDA-CAR is joined by another team from Region 1 (Ilocos Region) to help rebuild houses in Bohol.

Peligman said the deployment of teams from TESDA-CAR and Ilocos Regon was in compliance with the directive TESDA Director General Secretary Isidro Lapeña.

“I have directed our Regional and Provincial Offices to expedite the provision of training on construction-related courses such as Carpentry and Electrical Installation so the displaced residents can immediately rebuild their homes,” Peligman said, quoting Lapeña’s statement during the year’s virtual first flag-raising ceremony of the agency participated by all TESDA regional offices in the country on Monday.

The deployment of TESDA teams is aimed at bringing the “TESDAmayan” to another level and to ensure a well-coordinated, faster, and more efficient delivery of assistance programs to the typhoon victims.

The TESDA team will stay in Bohol for three weeks to repair damaged houses.

“TESDAmayan” is the agency’s banner program created under the leadership of Lapeña that aims to aid communities affected by any crisis brought about by natural calamities, disasters, or any other untoward incidents which cause displacement among the residents.

Source: Philippines News Agency