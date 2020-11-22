﻿TESDA chief tests positive for Covid-19

Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Secretary Isidro Lapeña tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), he announced in a statement on Saturday night.

Lapeña said he went through a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test on Friday as a requirement for his supposed flight bound for Mindanao on Sunday, and the result was positive.

“I am fine and I am not experiencing any symptoms,” Lapeña said.

According to his executive assistant, Lapeña’s supposed schedule in Mindanao is part of his regular field visits to the regional or provincial offices, and to check the barangay development projects by the Poverty Reduction, Livelihood, and Employment Cluster (PRLEC).

TESDA is the lead agency of PRLEC.

Meanwhile, Lapeña said he is currently in isolation, and that those who came in close contact with him were advised to go in isolation.

Source: Philippines News agency