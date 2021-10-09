﻿Teodoro seeks last term as Marikina mayor

Incumbent Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro is seeking a third and last term as the city’s chief executive.

Shortly after filing his certificate of candidacy (COC) before the local Commission on Elections (Comelec) office on Friday, Teodoro called for unity and urged fellow candidates to set aside political rivalry and work together against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Ang talo dito, hindi naman yung kandidato, ang talo yung tao eh. ‘Yung panahon na mauubos sa laban sa politika. Sa panahong ito kailangan talaga, ‘yung pagkakaisa natin at saka yung pagdadamayan para makita natin yung solusyon sa Covid-19 (The losers here are not the candidates but the people. The time that will be spent in politics will go to waste. At this time, we need unity and compassion to find the solution to Covid-19),” he said.

Teodoro is running under the United Nationalist Alliance.

He reiterated that public health is at the forefront of his administration’s programs as the country continues to pick up from the effects of the pandemic.

Teodoro was accompanied in his COC filing by his wife Marjorie and some supporters.

He will face his predecessor and incumbent Marikina City 1st District Rep. Bayani Fernando, who is running under the Nationalist People’s Coalition.

