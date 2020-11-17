﻿Teodoro appeals for materials to repair typhoon-damaged houses

Marikina City Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro on Tuesday appealed for construction material donations to rebuild damaged houses of his constituents affected by massive flooding due to Typhoon Ulysses last week.

Teodoro made his appeal as he received 2,000 relief packs donated by the Chinese Filipino Business Club Inc. (CFBCI) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

He said he would also welcome construction companies that will volunteer to help residents rebuild their houses.

“Ngayon sa nakikita na namin ang extent [ng damage ng bagyo] (Now, we have sent the extent of damage due to typhoon), we are now requesting for housing materials for those affected and if there will be some volunteers who would like to help puwede siguro (maybe) in house rebuilding,” Teodoro said.

He said a total of 3, 880 families are still staying in different evacuation centers as their houses remain submerged in thick mud.

Teodoro said the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) heeded his call and vowed to provide skills training for free and with allowances to those affected by the typhoon.

“Tuturuan sila kung paano mag-home construction para sa ganun the local government or donors could provide them housing materials at ‘yung mga tao mismo ang gagawa (TESDA will teach them home construction so that local government or donors could provide them housing materials to rebuild their houses),” Teodoro said.

He said the Department of Labor and Employment has provided emergency employment to affected Marikina residents.

Teodoro also appealed to big companies and employers in the city to hire Marikina residents who lost their jobs due to “Ulysses.”

MMDA chairman Danilo Lim and CFBCI representatives led the turnover of the relief goods to Teodoro at the Marikina City Hall.

“We are very thankful to the Chinese Filipino Business Club for their donations, and to the MMDA for helping the city in conducting rescue operations during the onslaught of Ulysses, and for also helping us in clearing debris on roads here in Marikina,” Teodoro said.

Teodoro said MMDA played a critical role in helping the city during and after the devastation of the typhoon.

