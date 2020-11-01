﻿Tennis: World No. 2 Halep tests positive for Covid-19

World No. 2 Simona Halep is in home quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for Covid-19,” the Romanian said on Twitter on Saturday.

“I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good… we will get through this together.”

Halep, 29, has won two Grand Slam singles titles in her career, with the first being the French Open in 2018 and then Wimbledon a year later.

Meanwhile, Juventus’ Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has recovered from the Covid-19, the Italian football club said on Friday.

Ronaldo, 35, underwent a swab test that “provided a negative result,” Juventus said on its website.

It added that the Juventus forward recovers from the virus after 19 days and does not have to stay at home for isolation anymore.

Ronaldo had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Oct. 13, when he was in the Portuguese national team camp for his country’s UEFA Nations League match.

Following the positive test result, the team captain missed the match against Sweden in Lisbon, which Portugal won 3-0.

Then he traveled to Italy by an air ambulance for self-isolation.

Ronaldo will be able to play for Juventus in Sunday’s Italian league match against Spezia if team manager Andrea Pirlo names him in the match squad.

Source: Philippines News Agency