﻿Technology firm, QC LGU adopt community urban farm

A global leader in customer experience solutions and technology has partnered with the Quezon City local government unit (LGU) to launch a community urban farm showcasing modern agriculture technologies and methods between Barangays Pasong Tamo and Tandang Sora.

“Concentrix’s adoption of Sunnyville (urban farm) is a partnership with the QC LGU’s Grow QC Food Security Program that facilitates the promotion of sustainable food systems and collaboration of relevant stakeholders towards nutritious, accessible, and available food for all,” Concentrix Corporation said in a statement Thursday.

Forty families who were previously displaced, unemployed or underemployed were relocated by QC LGU to 2,000-square-meter Sunnyville for urban farming, and received from Concentrix 430 assorted farming equipment and 110 sacks of fruit and vegetable seeds as part of the Adopt-A-Community Global Citizenship program launch on Wednesday.

“We are pleased that Concentrix’s Adopt-A-Community program started with no less than Sunnyville urban farm in Quezon City, where strong partnership with LGU enables us to work together not just to provide employment but also sustainable livelihood, food security, and environmental conservation,” Concentrix senior vice president and Philippine Country Leader Amit Jagga said. “We are grateful to be on this journey together, and hope to replicate it across the nation where we operate.”

Concentrix leaders and staff, QC Mayor Joy Belmonte, QC Food Security Task Force co-chairperson Nonong Velasco, representatives from the Department of Agriculture, barangay leaders, as well as Sunnyville urban farmers were present for the partnership memorandum of agreement (MOA) signing, opening of the farm’s greenhouse, and joint tree planting activity.

Concentrix’s long-term support to Sunnyville farm will not just be through livelihood.

Its presence in 12 sites in Quezon City generated hundreds of volunteers, such as staff in UP Ayala area, who will conduct learning and skills programs, energy and environmental conservation initiatives, and other engagements that will build self-sufficiency among the farmers, their children, and families.

Urban agriculture is just one of the key projects which affirms Concentrix’s and QC LGU’s commitment to support various United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

These goals include eliminating hunger, cultivating partnerships for food security and nutrition sustainability, decent work and economic growth, and creating inroads for climate adaptation and resilience through new ways of food production which reduce carbon footprint, advance green development, and provide a livable and healthy community.

Concentrix was the first to win Outstanding Use of ICT (information communications technology) Services to Fight Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) for its investments on workforce health and safety, and its support of pandemic-displaced sectors.

Source: Philippines News Agency