﻿Team USA through to men’s basketball final

Team USA beat Australia in the semifinal game of men’s basketball at 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Kevin Durant led his team in coming back from a 15-point deficit to defeat Australia 97-78, advancing to their fourth consecutive gold medal match at the Olympics.

Australia have never reached the final and suffered their fifth defeat in Olympic basketball semifinals.

Durant’s 23 points, nine rebounds and two assists led his team to victory, while Devin Booker also chipped in with 20 points, three rebounds and one assist.

Team USA will face the winner of France-Slovenia semifinal match on Thursday, in the final scheduled for Aug. 7.

