﻿Teachers, education personnel can now register for Covid-19 vax

Teachers and education personnel can now register for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination, the Department of Education’s (DepEd) spokesperson said on Thursday.

“Teachers and education personnel, even without comorbidities or not seniors, can already register in their LGUs (local government units),” Undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla said in a Viber message to reporters.

“Kasi kasunod na sila as A4 priority. Pero depende pa rin sa volume of vaccines sa LGUs (Because they’re next in line as A4 priority. But it still depends on the volume of vaccines in their LGUs).”

To date, the DepEd has 986,852 teaching and non-teaching personnel with about 51 percent of them aged 20 years to 39 years old, 45 percent are 40 years to 59 years old, and 4 percent are 60 years old and above.

Earlier, some employees of three higher education institutions in Metro Manila received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine during symbolic vaccinations in celebration of the 1st National Higher Education Day.

On May 13, the DepEd launched “Vacc2School: Ligtas na Bakuna, Para sa Balik-Eskwela” campaign to help ramp up immunization against Covid-19.

The campaign aims to educate and engage education stakeholders in the government’s vaccination drive.

Source: Philippines News Agency