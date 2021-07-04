﻿TD ‘Emong’ slightly intensifies

MANILA – Tropical Depression Emong slightly intensified while moving north-northwestward over the Philippine Sea east of Southern Luzon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported on Sunday.

As of 4 p.m., PAGASA said the center of “Emong” was estimated based on all available data at 780 kilometers East of Virac, Catanduanes.

It has maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness up to 70 kph while moving north-northwestward at 25 kilometers per hour, the weather bureau added.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 is hoisted over Batanes and the northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including the Babuyan Islands.

PAGASA said areas under TCWS No. 1 will be experiencing strong winds and moderate to heavy with at times intense rains during the passage of the tropical depression.

“However, based on the projected track and intensity, “Emong” is likely to intensify into a tropical storm, TCWS #2 will be the highest possible TCWS that will be raised over Batanes and the Babuyan Islands,” it added.

The tropical depression, PAGASA said, is forecast to continue moving northwestward or north-northwestward until Monday afternoon and its center may traverse over the Batanes-Babuyan Islands area between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

“Emong is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm in the next 24 hours and may traverse over Batanes-Babuyan Islands area as a tropical storm. It will then weaken into a tropical depression by Tuesday afternoon and remnant low by Wednesday,” it added.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said the low pressure area (LPA), which it said earlier is less likely to develop into a tropical depression, was estimated at 225 km west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

The LPA and the southwest monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, the Bicol Region, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

The rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said possible flash floods or landslides may occur during moderate to at times heavy rains and severe thunderstorms. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency