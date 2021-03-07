﻿Tcurong City ready for vaccination of medical front-liners

Health officials in this city are all set for the simultaneous inoculation of its 300 health workers next week once the first batch of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines arrives here on Saturday.

This, as a total of 17, 940 Sinovac vaccines arrived on Friday at the Awang airport in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, intended for two doses each of 8, 967 workers at 23 Covid-19 referral hospitals in Region 12.

The Department of Health (DOH) -12 has set on March 8 the simultaneous vaccine rollout for the prioritized health workers in the region.

In Sultan Kudarat province alone, a total of 1,076 prioritized front-liners are recipients of the government’s inoculation program.

“On our part, we are ready to receive the 600 Sinovac vials for the two doses of our 300 health workers anytime,” Tacurong City Mayor Angelo Montilla said in an interview with reporters.

Earlier on Friday, a vaccination process and simulation here was conducted by Dr. Giovanni Deles, city health office (CHO) chief, and Dr. Mercedes Manansala, a representative from the DOH – 12.

Montilla said the St. Louis Hospital, being a Covid-19 referral hospital in the city, will be the venue of immunization for the 300 local health workers.

The DOH-12 has approved the hospital’s fifth-floor area as the vaccination venue and will cater to 50 recipients per day.

He said the succeeding batches of vaccines that would arrive will be given to the rest of the identified hospitals and the local government unit (LGU) to vaccinate other priority groups in the city such as the senior citizens, the indigent population, and uniformed personnel.

To ensure a smooth process, the City Cultural and Sports Center will be assigned as a vaccination venue for the priority, pre-determined recipients from the city’s 20 barangays.

The assigned vaccinators will be composed of four teams from the CHO with each group catering to 50 recipients per day resulting in 200 vaccinations daily. Deles said the gymnasium’s floor plan will be designed to be conducive and safe for all the steps of the vaccination process.

“Personnel from the City Engineering Office and City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office are now rushing the completion of the vaccination venue.,” he said.

Deles added that the local cold storage facility within the city hall compound is all set to receive the incoming vaccines.

“It has back-up generator sets to ensure continuity of power supply should brownout occurs., the health official said referring to the cold storage facility.

