﻿Task force to curb entry of Indonesians via GenSan coastline

The maritime police is working on the creation of a special task force that would lead the monitoring of possible entry points in the coastal villages here of travelers and traders coming from Indonesia.

Lt. Col. Fernando Cunanan, chief of the Regional Maritime Unit (RMU)-12, said Wednesday they are currently coordinating with officials of the city’s coastal barangays for the activation of the task force to prevent the possible spread of the dreaded coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) Delta variant.

These are Barangays Bula, Buayan, Baluan, Dadiangas South, Dadiangas West, Labangal, Calumpang, Tambler, Bawing and Siguel.

He said the move involves the establishment of monitoring teams that will assist the conduct of regular patrols in the coastal areas.

The operations will be assisted by personnel from police stations covering the villages, he said.

“This will complement with our continuing intensified patrols in the city’s coastal waters,” Cunanan told reporters.

The official said they have doubled their security patrols since last month in the sea borders of the city and the neighboring Sarangani province in line with the Delta variant threat.

He said the measure was earlier ordered by Philippine National Police chief, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar in line with the rising cases of the more contagious Covid-19 strain in Indonesia.

Cunanan said they identified the barangays where motorized boats from Indonesia had been docking since the Makar port is closed to such activities.

In the past weeks, he said they received confirmed reports that some travelers and traders from Indonesia were using alternate ports in the area.

He said they inspect all boats that have been entering the area and checking whether they came from nearby Indonesian islands.

He said they prevent the entry of unauthorized Indonesians while still at sea and direct them to return to their origin.

For boats that don’t have enough fuel, he said they endorse the passengers to local health personnel to undergo triage and mandatory quarantine.

“We should control these movements to stop the entry of the Delta variant. We are facing an unseen enemy and also at risk to it so we really need to protect the city,” Cunanan said.

Source: Philippines News Agency