﻿Tarlaqueños urged to refrain from observing Lenten activities

The Diocese of Tarlac is urging parishes and residents to refrain from staging activities usually being observed during the Holy Week amid the rising number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the province.

The move is in adherence to the implementation of strict health protocols to curb the transmission of the virus.

In a circular letter by Tarlac Bishop Enrique Macaraeg to the parish priests released on Friday, the Lenten activities prohibited include the conduct of “pabasa” (reading of the passion), putting up of “kalbaryo” (calvary) and “kubol” (booth) in the barangay level, the traditional procession on Palm Sunday, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday; the Stations of the Cross outside the church, and visiting of churches during the evening of Holy Thursday, known as Visita Iglesia.

Instead of the procession of palms during Palm Sunday, Macaraeg asked the priests to use the simple form of the Rite of Blessing in the sacramentary.

During Holy Thursday, he said a one-hour vigil and motorcade of the Blessed Sacrament around the parish church are allowed.

Instead of the traditional procession on Good Friday, Macaraeg said a motorcade of the Passion of Christ around the parish church can be done.

“Let us make the Holy Week an opportunity for us and the faithful to celebrate the mysteries of our salvation through the saving passion, death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ,” he said in the letter.

As of March 26, the total number of Covid-19 confirmed cases in the province rose to 2,354, with 448 active cases.

The total number of recoveries is 1,820, while the total recorded deaths is 86.

Source: Philippines News Agency