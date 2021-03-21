﻿Tarlac logs 81 new Covid-19 recoveries

At least 81 more Tarlaqueños have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as reported by the Department of Health (DOH) on Friday.

These brought the total number of recoveries in the province to 1,780 as the active cases went down to 303.

Based on the report of the Tarlac Covid-19 Task Force, the new recoveries came from Moncada with 24; Tarlac City with 20; Paniqui with 14; Capas with eight; Concepcion with seven; two each from San Jose and Gerona; and one each from Bamban, Sta. Ignacia, La Paz, and San Manuel.

Meanwhile, nine new Covid-19 cases were reported in the province, bringing the total number of cases to 2,164.

Of the new Covid-19 cases, five came from Paniqui, three from Capas, and one from Victoria.

The number of deaths, on the other hand, remained at 81.

Meanwhile, a province-wide curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. will be implemented starting on March 20 to April 4 this year to curb the rising Covid-19 cases.

Funeral wake also shall not exceed four days and three nights for non-Covid related deaths and funeral procession is also discouraged.

Governor Susan Yap has reiterated her appeal to her constituents to strictly observe the safety and health protocols to contain the spread of the virus.

“I would (like) to remind everyone not to be complacent. Please keep safe Tarlaqueños. Wear a face mask. Avoid crowded places. Practice safe physical distancing. Wash your hands frequently,” she said in an earlier statement.

Source: Philippines News Agency