﻿Tarlac logs 44 new Covid-19 recoveries

This province logged 44 new recoveries from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), raising the total number of patients who have beaten the disease to 1,191.

The Tarlac Covid-19 Task Force said on Tuesday of the new recoveries, 16 are from the city, 21 from Capas, two from Camiling, and one each from Sta. Ignacia, Victoria, Anao, Concepcion and Bamban.

The province now has 160 active cases of coronavirus.

The task force also reported seven new confirmed cases for a total tally of 1,406.

Three of the new cases are from Bamban, two from the city, and one each from Concepcion and Paniqui.

The task force said three senior citizens died of the virus, raising the total number of fatalities to 55.

Governor Susan Yap has reminded the Tarlaqueños to observe the minimum health protocols as they continue to fight Covid-19.

“Keep safe Tarlac. Huwag kalimutan to wear face mask and face shield, maghugas ng kamay at iwas sa mataong lugar at mag-social-distancing tayo (Do not forget to wear face mask and face shield, wash hands and avoid crowded places and let us practice social distancing),” Yap said.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY