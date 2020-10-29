﻿Tarlac logs 33 new Covid-19 recoveries

A total of 33 patients was reported to have beaten the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the province as confirmed by the Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday.

This brought the total number of recoveries to 532, with the active cases sliding down to 133.

The Tarlac Covid-19 Task Force said the newly recovered patients came from the city with 15, Capas with 10, three each from Bamban and San Clemente, and one each from La Paz and Gerona.

However, the task force also said 11 newly confirmed cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 695.

The new cases are five from the city, three from Sta. Ignacia and one each in Concepcion, Bamban and Paniqui.

On the other hand, the total number of deaths stayed at 30.

Mayor Cristy Angeles continues to prioritize the safety of the residents from Covid-19 by implementing several preventive measures such as regular disinfection in public places.

Angeles said the city government has all hands on deck to prevent the spread of the virus.

She also reminded everyone to practice frequent hand washing, wear face masks and face shields and observe social distancing.

Source: Philippines News Agency