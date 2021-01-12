﻿Tarlac logs 29 new Covid-19 recoveries

The number of Tarlaqueños who survived coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) continued to rise with 29 new recoveries as reported by the Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday.

This brought the total number of recoveries in the province to 1,353 as the active cases went down to 150.

Based on the report of the Tarlac Covid-19 Task Force, the new recoveries came from the city with 15, Capas with six, Camiling with five, La Paz with two, and Concepcion with one.

Meanwhile, 14 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the province, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 1,566.

Out of the new cases, six came from Capas, three from the city, two from Bamban, and one each from Camiling, Concepcion, and Victoria.

The task force also reported that a 67-year-old woman from Barangay Cutcut II, Capas town, a 74-year-old man from Barangay Estipona, Pura; and a 66-year-old man from Barangay Samput, Paniqui died of the disease, raising the number of deaths to 63. (PNA)

