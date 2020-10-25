﻿Tarlac City residents asked to observe ‘Undas’ guidelines

The city government here has reminded residents to strictly comply with guidelines governing the observance of the All Saints’ Day or Undas here.

Mayor Cristy Angeles said the guidelines that will take effect until Nov. 15 was issued amid the continuing threat of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Under the guidelines, all private and public cemeteries and memorial parks, including columbariums and the like in this city, shall be closed to visitors from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2020.

The number of visitors shall also be limited to a maximum of 30 percent of the venue capacity.

Angeles said no one will be allowed to enter the cemeteries without a face mask and face shield.

“Let us observe physical distancing and mass gatherings in graveyards are strictly prohibited. I expect everyone to cooperate to ensure safety,” she said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the whole province continued to rise with 14 new infections reported on Saturday.

This brought to 653 the total number of confirmed cases, out of which 147 are active.

The Tarlac Covid-19 Task Force said that out of the new cases, four each came from the city and Sta. Ignacia, two each from Camiling and Victoria, and one each from Bamban and Mayantoc.

The task force said that among those who contracted the virus are six health workers.

Meanwhile, the task force reported that seven new patients have beaten the dreaded disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 478.

The new recoveries came from this city with three, and one each from Bamban, Concepcion, Paniqui and Victoria.

The total number of deaths remained at 28.

Source: Philippines News agency