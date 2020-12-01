﻿Take tourism survey, DOT urges travelers

The Department of Tourism (DOT), in collaboration with Guide to the Philippines and the Asian Institute of Management (AIM)-Dr. Andrew L. Tan Center launched a follow-up survey on Philippine Travelers’ sentiments in the new normal.

The department invites the public to respond to the survey, which formally opened last Nov. 28 and will run until Dec. 4. The survey can be accessed at bit.ly/phtravelsurvey-travelers.

The first survey, launched last May 2020, collected feedback from over 12,000 respondents from 81 provinces. It gave insights into the thoughts and expectations of travelers regarding Philippine tourism during the first few months of government-imposed lockdowns due to the global pandemic.

The Philippine Travel Survey report was shared with tourism enterprises to provide data as they plan for business recovery. See the full report here https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uBHSSsvTfKPHkBbsQsyaMXjpZNavc9OP/view.

As Philippine destinations begin to open up for domestic leisure travel, the follow-up survey will help the DOT and tourism enterprises understand and respond to traveler concerns and expectations.

Puyat urged local travelers to participate in this survey and invited them to “spread the word” so that many could be part of it.

“By sparing ten minutes to answer the survey, you can help shape the recovery of the Philippine tourism industry,” Puyat said.

Source: Philippines News agency