﻿Take 2nd dose to get full protection vs. Covid: DOH

MANILA – Filipinos who have taken their first dose of vaccine must get the required second shot to achieve “full protection” against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the Department of Health (DOH) said Saturday.

“You only get the maximum potential of the vaccine if you get the two doses… We encourage everybody to take the second shot to get the full protection the vaccine will give,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in Filipino during a Laging Handa briefing.

The statement came following a report that roughly 113,000 individuals have missed their second doses.

Vergeire said the DOH will strengthen its monitoring system, but noted that some of these individuals have “valid reasons” why they failed to get their second jabs, such as existing ailments or exposure to SARS-CoV-2.

“We’re putting two weeks to fours week para sila ay makapagpa-bakuna pa (so that they can still get their missed shot),” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency