﻿Tail end of frontal system brings light rains over Northern Luzon

Northern Luzon will have cloudy skies with light rains due to shear line or tail end of a frontal system, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the PAGASA reported that Batangas and Cagayan will have cloudy skies with light rains caused by shear line while the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley will have cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to northeast monsoon or ‘amihan’.

Meantime, Zamboanga Peninsula and Palawan will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Residents in affected areas are warned against possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds blowing northeast will be experienced in Northern Luzon with moderate to rough coastal waters.

Light to moderate winds from northeast to north will blow over the rest of the country with slight to moderate coastal waters.

The minimum temperature is 25.6 °C while the maximum temperature is 32.3 °C.

Source: Philippines News Agency