﻿Tagum flyover, longest in Mindanao, now open

The highly anticipated Tagum City Flyover opened to motorists on Monday.

The 1.625-kilometer infrastructure, which cost PHP2.7 billion, is part of the “Build, Build, Build” program of the Duterte administration.

Construction by the Department of Public Works and Highways of the longest flyover in Mindanao started in 2017.

Mayor Allan Rellon expressed his gratitude to the national government for the project.

“It will help ease traffic congestion on major thoroughfares in the ever-growing Tagum City. Also, it will improve the economy of this city,” he said in a statement.

In line with City Ordinance No. 946 (Tagum City Traffic Code) and Republic Act 4136 (Land Transportation and Traffic Coe), motorized tricycles, pedicab, any three-wheeled vehicle, bicycle, and trailer trucks weighing more than 40 tons are not allowed to use the flyover.

Jogging, walking, and pulling over in any parts of the flyover are also prohibited.

A penalty of PHP500 will be imposed on violators.

The flyover caters to the provinces of Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, and Davao Oriental.

It eases the congestion in two national roads: Daang Maharlika or Agusan-Davao Road and Surigao del Sur-Davao Road.

Source: Philippines News Agency