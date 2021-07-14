﻿Taguig to launch ‘Bakuna Nights’ for A4 sector

The Taguig City government will launch Wednesday its “Bakuna Nights” for workers under the A4 category who are unable to get vaccinated because of work during the day.

The High Street mega vaccination hub, located in Barangay Fort Bonifacio, will operate during evening schedules until midnight.

“Taguig will vaccinate those belonging in the A4 category. Sector invited include workers in the events and entertainment industry, resto-bar owners and workers, which are all economic drivers in the city,” the city said in an advisory.

Taguig is also planning to extend its operations up to 24 hours for the vaccination of economic workers.

During Bakuna Nights, various live performances of local artists will be featured to support the informal entertainment sector which is among the hardest hit by the pandemic.

“The event will also focus on several industries such as creative industries including artists and musicians working in cafes, restaurants, hotels as well as self-employed artists,” the city added.

As of July 12, Taguig has so far vaccinated a total of 282,842 residents out of its 680,000 eligible target population.

The Taguig City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit and its barangay health centers provide free RT-PCR test from Monday to Friday.

Regular drive-thru testing at the BGC is available every Wednesday, the Lakeshore Hub every Friday and the newly launched Park ‘N Test at the Vista Mall Parking Building every Monday

