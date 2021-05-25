﻿Taguig to go after ‘heartless’ sellers of Covid-19 jabs

The Taguig City government condemned the alleged commercialization of Covid-19 vaccines, reportedly made in other National Capital Region cities.

In a statement on Tuesday, the city government supported the ongoing probe of “under the table” transactions for Covid-19 jabs and slots.

“The Taguig City government strongly condemns the Covid-19 vaccination-for-a-fee in some areas in Metro Manila,” the statement read. “The city government reiterates every Filipino’s right to be inoculated for protection against the dreaded virus that has led to the loss of many lives in the country.”

The city government said it will continue to implement its free vaccination program following the priority list set by the national government.

“These are heartless individuals, plain and simple. The Taguig City Vaccine Task Force will file charges against anyone who solicits money or any favors for registration or scheduling. They will be prosecuted and will face the full wrath of the law,” it said. “We repeat, it is every Filipino’s right to be protected against Covid-19. No one can take away that right.”

The city also expanded its Covid-19 pandemic response with more contact tracing, testing, and isolation, strengthened health protocols, vaccination bus, 10 vaccination facilities and house-to-house registration.

The city government will also launch the hop-on, hop-off or point-to-point bus service that will fetch and transport qualified vaccinees to sites.

To date, the city government accommodates 4,000 to 5,000 residents for inoculation daily.

It targets to fully vaccinate 650,000 by December 2021.

As of May 23, a total of 68,719 healthcare workers, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities have been vaccinated, which translates to 10.57 percent of the city’s target.

The public is urged to report vaccines or slots being sold to +639617044001 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Source: Philippines News Agency