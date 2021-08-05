﻿Taguig starts distribution of ECQ food packs to residents

The Taguig City government on Thursday started its house-to-house distribution of stay-at-home family food packs for residents.

“We guarantee you that the needs of every family will be taken care of. We will make sure that assistance from both local and national government will be distributed to Taguigeños,” Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano said in a statement.

Each food pack contains rice, canned goods, coffee, energy drinks, and instant noodles, good for consumption for three to four days.

The distribution was conducted ahead of the two-week enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the National Capital Region (NCR) starting Friday until Aug. 20, amid the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) Delta variant.

Cayetano earlier urged unvaccinated Taguigeños to take the opportunity to avail themselves of the city’s free vaccination during the ECQ to ensure they are protected.

“Our vaccination sites are open and our front-liners are ready to accommodate you. I would like to ask for your cooperation, please register to TRACE and get vaccinated,” he added.

Cayetano also urged Taguigeños to continue following health and safety protocols.

As soon as the ECQ takes effect, only authorized persons outside residences, which the national government has said include those planning to get vaccinated, are allowed to leave their homes.

“We are ready and we will always take care of each other in Taguig,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency